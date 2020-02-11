Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

