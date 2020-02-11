Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 641,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

RENN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,451. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.