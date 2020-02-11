Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $92,580.00 and $141.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

