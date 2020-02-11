Request Price Up 21% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Request has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX, KuCoin and CoinExchange. Request has a total market cap of $12.37 million and $279,216.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Koinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, Coineal, WazirX, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Gate.io, COSS, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

