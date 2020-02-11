Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2020 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

1/28/2020 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

12/21/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

