Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 36.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

QSR traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 2,133,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,808. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

