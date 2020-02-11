Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

