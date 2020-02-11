resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get resTORbio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $546,971.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in resTORbio by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in resTORbio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TORC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 406,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,846. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.