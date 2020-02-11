Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

