Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Retail Properties of America worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

