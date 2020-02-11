Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

