Reviewing AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 13.39 $785.97 million $9.34 23.86 VICI Properties $897.98 million 14.22 $523.61 million $1.43 19.36

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 6 11 0 2.65 VICI Properties 0 0 9 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $226.69, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $26.72, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 35.42% 7.26% 4.15% VICI Properties 66.78% 7.84% 4.93%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats VICI Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

