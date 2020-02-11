Reviewing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Vipshop (NASDAQ:VIPS)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

This table compares iMedia Brands and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27% Vipshop 3.62% 17.41% 8.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Vipshop $12.29 billion 0.77 $309.62 million $0.43 32.98

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iMedia Brands and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vipshop 1 3 9 0 2.62

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.97%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 6.12%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats iMedia Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit, as well as wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.