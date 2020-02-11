Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.32 EPS.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 490,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,875. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.