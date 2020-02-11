RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Acquires $28,116.00 in Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RGC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.