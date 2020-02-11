Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,327 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $107,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 650,384 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after acquiring an additional 625,034 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

