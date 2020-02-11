Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 137,517 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $89,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. 383,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,971. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

