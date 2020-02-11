Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,241 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $88,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 104,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,439. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.