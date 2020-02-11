Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,543 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $91,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. 225,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.