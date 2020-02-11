Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $105,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.41. 41,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.85 and a 52 week high of $252.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

