Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $77,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.