Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Becton Dickinson and worth $114,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $256.36. 168,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.74. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

