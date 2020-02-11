Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Prologis worth $112,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

PLD traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 293,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,420. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.