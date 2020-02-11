Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $87,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,853. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

