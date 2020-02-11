Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $105,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $90.27. 2,677,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

