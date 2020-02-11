Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,410 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $103,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,959. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

