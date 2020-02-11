Rhumbline Advisers Buys 236,964 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 236,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $118,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 26,709,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,937,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.