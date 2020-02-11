Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,796 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Progressive worth $81,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,867. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

