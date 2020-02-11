Rhumbline Advisers Buys 55,536 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $96,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,219,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $21,498,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 637,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,421. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

