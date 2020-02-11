Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,907 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $343,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,144,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

