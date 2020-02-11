Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of CSX worth $101,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

