Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of SYSCO worth $79,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 142,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,314. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

