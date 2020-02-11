Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,504 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Visa worth $585,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. 10,218,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

