Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Facebook worth $861,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.00. 3,240,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.