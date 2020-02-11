Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $94,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of EW traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,085. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

