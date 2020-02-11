Rhumbline Advisers Has $102.02 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $102,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,108. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $186.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

