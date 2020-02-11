Rhumbline Advisers Has $119.12 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon worth $119,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

NYSE RTN traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.31. 1,845,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

