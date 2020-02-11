Rhumbline Advisers Has $78.46 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $78,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

ROP traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $389.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,061. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.96 and its 200 day moving average is $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

