Rhumbline Advisers Has $80.81 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Public Storage worth $80,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.32. 30,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

