Rhumbline Advisers Has $81.24 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $81,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,534. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

