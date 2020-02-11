Rhumbline Advisers Has $90.95 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $90,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.04. 615,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,932. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

