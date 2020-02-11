Rhumbline Advisers Has $96.93 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $96,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 680,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.