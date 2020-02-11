Rhumbline Advisers Has $98.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Equinix worth $98,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $613.35. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $385.91 and a one year high of $613.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.