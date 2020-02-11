Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $81,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

