Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of BlackRock worth $116,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $9.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $561.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

