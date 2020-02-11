Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Travelers Companies worth $78,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after buying an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 69,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

TRV stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. 1,039,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

