Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Illumina worth $87,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $296.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,301. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.