Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,447 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of AFLAC worth $80,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 141,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

