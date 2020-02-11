Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,813 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Home Depot worth $446,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 97,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 29,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. 2,689,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

