Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $81,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 213,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 293,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

